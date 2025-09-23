CPG joins FTSE Global Equity Index Series

Century Properties Group Inc. (CPG) has secured a spot in the FTSE Global Equity Index Series (GEIS) — Microcap Index, effective 22 September, a move expected to boost its visibility in international markets.

The FTSE Microcap Index is part of the Financial Times Stock Exchange’s globally recognized benchmarks, widely tracked by institutional investors and fund managers. Inclusion is seen to enhance liquidity and broaden the shareholder base of listed companies.

CPG’s entry into the index affirms its growth trajectory, marked by increased market capitalization, stronger liquidity, and a higher free float.

The company’s free float rose to 34.21 percent from 27.4 percent following the Social Security System’s (SSS) acquisition of a 6.4 percent stake in July.

Financial performance has also strengthened in recent years. From 2022 to 2024, CPG sustained double-digit net income growth — from P1.405 billion in 2022, to P1.855 billion in 2023, and P2.443 billion in 2024, representing year-on-year increases of 32 percent and 31.7 percent, respectively.

“We are honored by this inclusion, which represents a key milestone in our growth trajectory,” CPG president and CEO Marco Antonio said.

“This recognition underscores the strength of our business model and our commitment to delivering long-term value to our stakeholders — from homebuyers and communities to our shareholders.”

At the close of trading on 19 September, CPG shares ended at P0.69, up 68 percent year-to-date and 89 percent higher from a year earlier.