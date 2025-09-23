SUBSCRIBE NOW SUPPORT US
A decade of women empowerment

AIC joins the Filipina chief executive officer Circle’s 10th anniversary.
Leaders of Aboitiz InfraCapital (AIC), the infrastructure arm of the Aboitiz Group, joined the Filipina CEO Circle’s 10th anniversary, honoring a decade of women who continue to lead, inspire and thrive.

President and chief executive officer Cosette V. Canilao, FCC Board Trustee, opened the celebration with a powerful message on women’s leadership — highlighting collaboration, vision and strength as forces that create lasting impact.

“We’re proud to stand with leaders shaping a future of inclusion and shared progress,” AIC said.

“Congratulations to the Filipina CEO Circle for 10 outstanding years!”

