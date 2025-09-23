A decade of women empowerment

Leaders of Aboitiz InfraCapital (AIC), the infrastructure arm of the Aboitiz Group, joined the Filipina CEO Circle’s 10th anniversary, honoring a decade of women who continue to lead, inspire and thrive.

President and chief executive officer Cosette V. Canilao, FCC Board Trustee, opened the celebration with a powerful message on women’s leadership — highlighting collaboration, vision and strength as forces that create lasting impact.

“We’re proud to stand with leaders shaping a future of inclusion and shared progress,” AIC said.

“Congratulations to the Filipina CEO Circle for 10 outstanding years!”