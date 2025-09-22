ICI: Flood control project documents tampered, destroyed

Amid the ongoing probe into questionable flood control projects — some substandard, others ghost projects — the Independent Commission on Infrastructure (ICI) confirmed that evidence for their investigation had already been tampered with or destroyed.

“The ICI strongly condemns the reports of widespread destruction and tampering of official documents by personnel of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) in connection with anomalous flood control projects,” said retired Justice Andres Reyes, chairperson of the ICI, in a press statement on Monday.

The authenticity of the statement was confirmed by Presidential Communications Office chief Dave Gomez.

Reyes said such acts constitute not only a blatant obstruction of ongoing investigations but also a direct assault on the public’s right to transparency and accountability.

He stressed that the deliberate concealment or alteration of records undermines the rule of law and weakens the people’s trust in government institutions tasked with safeguarding public resources.

“The ICI reiterates that all records relating to public works are public property. Any attempt to destroy, falsify, or conceal them is a grave offense that carries both administrative and criminal liability,” Reyes said.

The Commission urged all DPWH officials and employees to fully cooperate and preserve the integrity of all documents and evidence under their custody.

“The ICI remains steadfast in its mandate to uncover the truth behind anomalous flood control projects and to ensure that those responsible are held accountable,” he added.

Public Works and Highways Secretary Vince Dizon, when asked about the issue, said they would undergo an interview with the ICI on Monday and release a statement regarding the matter.

Seeking help

Meanwhile, the DPWH confirmed in a Facebook post that Dizon has already sought the assistance of Interior and Local Government Secretary Jonvic Remulla and Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro for the Philippine National Police and Armed Forces of the Philippines in conducting ground validation of anomalous flood control projects.

The request was made pursuant to the directive of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. to investigate and hold accountable government personnel involved in alleged anomalies, and in light of the ongoing issues concerning DPWH flood control projects nationwide.

“We deem it imperative to immediately conduct thorough validation on the ground to establish the actual status and integrity of these projects. To this end, I respectfully request the assistance of your police officers already stationed on the ground to support the validation process,” Dizon said in his letter to Remulla and Teodoro.

“Given the magnitude of public funds involved and the serious concerns raised, the cooperation of the DILG and the PNP, and the AFP through the DND, is vital to uphold accountability, restore public trust, and safeguard the interests of our people,” the letter added.