Exporters urged to explore Mexico as alternative market

Filipino exporters facing tighter regulations and higher tariffs in traditional markets such as the United States are being encouraged to diversify into Mexico, which has emerged as a promising destination for Philippine goods.

At a recent Department of Trade and Industry (DTI)-sponsored trade conference in Makati, a resource speaker highlighted the opportunities in Mexico’s growing consumer market, stressing the importance of studying local trends and distribution channels.

Consumer preferences

Consumer preferences in Mexico, according to the presentation, are increasingly shifting toward health-promoting and natural ingredients, sustainable and personalized beauty products, multifunctional homecare solutions, and premium goods crafted with authenticity.

Examples cited during the forum include plastic-free cosmetics, skincare lines that connect emotional wellbeing to personal care, and products tailored to Latin skin types. Other trends gaining traction are co-created fragrances, nostalgia-driven food items, and eco-friendly homecare products. Collaborations with influencers and cultural icons are also driving demand among younger consumers, particularly Gen Z and millennials.

Established retail network

The speaker also pointed to Mexico’s established retail network as a viable entry point for Philippine exporters. Major players include Walmart de Mexico, Soriana supermarkets, and OXXO convenience stores, alongside specialty shops, department stores, discount outlets, and e-commerce platforms.

Trade figures show that Mexico ranks as the Philippines’ 26th export market, with shipments amounting to about $403 million or 0.32 percent of total exports. On the import side, Mexico is the country’s 15th supplier, accounting for $881.55 million or around 1.2 percent of total imports.

Business leaders at the event said tapping the Mexican market could help Filipino exporters reduce overreliance on the US and broaden their global footprint.