Crossborder collab: Chen Linong, Lola Amour

“With You,” a cross-border collaboration between Mandopop rising star Chen Linong and the Philippines’ seven-piece band Lola Amour, is making waves since its release.

Produced by South Korea’s multi-platinum hitmaker Hyuk Shin, the single unites three of Asia’s vibrant music scenes in one heartfelt ballad that transcends borders, language and culture.

“With You” is a moving reflection on love and longing, inspired by an unwritten letter to a former lover. Built on a minimalist acoustic arrangement — layering gentle rain samples with delicate guitar melodies — the track strips away drums to create an intimate space where vocals take center stage, conveying raw vulnerability and emotional depth.

Chen Linong’s empathetic, crystal-clear vocals grow from a tender whisper into a soulful outpouring of feeling, intertwining seamlessly with the rich, expressive tones of Lola Amour’s vocalist, Pio Dumayas. Their contrasting voices bring texture and emotional tension, breathing life into the song’s story.

This collaboration unites some of Asia’s most exciting musical talents. Lola Amour skyrocketed to fame in 2023 with their smash hit “Raining in Manila”, which topped charts on Spotify, Apple Music, and YouTube. The band went on to win at the Awit Awards, including Record of the Year and Song of the Year, and even shared the stage with Coldplay during their Manila stop.

On the production side, Hyuk Shin — the first Korean producer to break into the Billboard Hot 100 through his work with Justin Bieber — adds his signature touch. Known for collaborations with EXO, NCT, Dean, and more, Hyuk brings world-class expertise to “With You.”

For Chen Linong, one of the most streamed and influential young stars in China, the release marks another step in expanding his global footprint. With a devoted fanbase across Greater China and growing international recognition, Chen blends youthful charm with vocal maturity, cementing his status as an artist with global vision and cross-market appeal.

“With You” is available on all streaming platforms worldwide.