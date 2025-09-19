Phl’s MAPI 2025 bet: Anne Patricia Diaz

Representing the Philippines at Miss International Queen 2025, Anne Patricia Lorenzo Diaz is proving that true beauty goes far beyond appearances.

In her inspiring message, Anne reminded the world that while society often focuses on physical standards, it is kindness and empathy that truly define beauty.

“Science can alter appearances, but our minds, our heart, and our soul can never be altered by science. Kindness and empathy are the things that make us more beautiful,” she said.

With her advocacy anchored in authenticity and compassion, Anne Patricia Diaz is not only making waves on the global stage—she is shining a light on what it really means to be beyond beauty.