MSMEs exempt from E-commerce Phl Trustmark badge fee, for now

The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) has clarified that the mandatory E-Commerce Philippine Trustmark badge for small businesses that utilize the internet to sell their products is free, at least for the first year of its implementation.

In July, the DTI launched the E-Commerce Philippine Trustmark to serve as a digital badge issued to online businesses that comply with fair e-commerce practices, but it was only voluntary.

However, under Department Administrative Order (DAO) No. 25-12, released this month, the DTI made it mandatory, also serving as the permit for e-commerce merchants and online platforms to use the internet for conducting their business, which earned negative comments from business owners, especially MSMEs.

The trust mark processing and application fee is P1,100, and the deadline set by the DTI is 30 September 2025.

Take advantage

“So, to all the MSMEs, take advantage of this, what the DTI is giving them, that the registration to get the trust mark is free. They can actually go to the DTI, or they can go to the different Negosyo Centers, and they can coordinate with DTI to make sure that they get the trust mark,” said Trade Secretary Cristina Roque during a press conference at the DTI office in Makati City on Friday.

Further, she said that they are considering extending the 30 September deadline. Also, Roque said they are considering lowering the fee for MSMEs for the trust mark for MSMEs.

“We will be looking into the fees and the possibility of bracketing. But what I can say now is that for those who have applied and paid for the trust mark, there will be consideration for them if in case we release new regulations on the trust mark, especially on the period or the payment, or the validity,” said Assistant Secretary Marcus Valdez II, director of the Consumer Policy and Advocacy Bureau of the DTI.

Important for online merchants

Roque maintained that the trust mark is important to make sure that online merchants are tagged as legitimate sellers.

“So, a legitimate business is actually a formula for success. Let’s become a legitimate seller on the e-commerce platform and be responsible for what we sell so that the consumers will actually buy the products that they deserve,” she said.

As of 8 September, the DTI has already issued the trust mark to Shopee, TikTok Shop, Lalamove, LG, Asahi, Midea, Carrier, and Billease, among others.

MSME opposition

The mandatory trust mark recently earned the ire of online merchants, with a netizen stating that “the DTI makes online sellers milking cows,” while another one said that “merchants are actually victims of scammer buyers, with the DTI not responding to their complaints.”

The Philippine digital economy has been improving after the COVID-19 pandemic made online selling a silver lining for businesses that shut their doors in 2020.