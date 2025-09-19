Discayas seek witness protection in flood-control probe

Couple Pacifico “Curlee” Discaya II and his wife, Cezarah Rowena “Sarah” Discaya, on Friday appeared at the Department of Justice (DOJ) to apply for coverage under the government’s Witness Protection Program (WPP).

Clad in a bulletproof vest and escorted by law enforcement, Curlee arrived in the morning and was later joined by Sarah for the formal evaluation.

The two submitted affidavits for review to determine if their testimony met the standards for state protection, according to DOJ officials.

Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla personally met with Curlee during the process. According to DOJ spokesman Mico Clavano IV, the session included an initial reading of his affidavit but stressed that the appearance was part of procedure and did not guarantee WPP admission.

Their application for WPP comes amid congressional inquiries and separate audits into alleged irregularities in multibillion-peso flood-control projects linked to their companies.

Lawmakers and investigators have raised doubts about the couple’s eligibility as state witnesses, citing inconsistencies in their earlier testimonies that could expose them to liability.

One of those who questioned the move was Senator Francis “Kiko” Pangilinan, noting that the couple’s shifting statements undermined their credibility.

Earlier, Curlee was cited for contempt by the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee for changing his explanations after Sarah failed to attend a hearing.

The DOJ has maintained that cooperation alone is not enough to secure WPP coverage, particularly for individuals who may have acted as co-conspirators rather than reluctant participants.

Officials said the evaluation would consider the gravity of the Discayas’ disclosures, the presence of corroborating documents, and their value to ongoing cases.

The controversy over the flood-control contracts has widened in recent weeks. The Commission on Audit flagged millions of pesos in projects as substandard, overpriced or nonexistent, while legislators pressed for more contractors to be assessed for possible protection. Watchdogs, meanwhile, warned that those implicated should face prosecution if evidence shows culpability.

The result of the Discaya couple’s application has yet to be announced by the DOJ.