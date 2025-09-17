BCDA, PEZA among top-performing GOCCs

Investment promotions agencies, Philippine Economic Zone Authority (PEZA), and Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA) were among the top-performing government-owned and -controlled corporations (GOCC) in the country.

Based on official numbers, the BCDA achieved a record-high remittance amounting to P5.33 billion as of 12 September 2025, while PEZA ushered in P1.389 billion in dividends to the National Government for the fiscal year 2024.

On 16 September 2025, President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. and Finance Secretary Ralph Recto recognized various agencies for their contributions to the national coffers during the 2025 Government-Owned or -Controlled Corporations’ (GOCCs) Day celebration at the Malacañang Palace, Manila.

BCDA ranked 6th among the Top 15 GOCCs, while PEZA was included in the top 15.

Milestone

“This milestone is a testament to the BCDA’s steadfast commitment to spur progress and inclusive development for the Filipino people. It reflects our responsibility to ensure that every peso we generate is translated into nation-building initiatives that uplift communities and strengthen our economy,” said BCDA president and chief executive officer Joshua Bingcang during the ceremony.

Other BCDA subsidiaries, namely Clark International Airport Corporation, John Hay Management Corporation and Poro Point Management Corporation, also remitted dividends amounting to P282.72 million, P14.33 million, and P11.06 million, respectively.

“We strive to continue this momentum as we continue our mandate of shaping former military baselands into world-class cities and economic hubs,” Bingcang added.

Investments enabler

For his part, PEZA director general Tereso Panga said, “We are proud to reaffirm PEZA’s role not only as an enabler of investments and jobs but also as a steadfast partner of the National Government in raising revenues to support economic and social development.”

As of 12 September 2025, total dividend remittances of GOCCs to the Bureau of Treasury reached P116.84 billion, further empowering the national government to sustain socioeconomic initiatives across the country.

Other leading dividend contributor during the period were Land Bank of the Philippines (P33.5 billion); Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (P18.9 billion); Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (P12.7 billion); Philippine Deposit Insurance Corporation (P10.1 billion); Power Sector Assets and Liabilities Management Corporation (P9 billion); Philippine Ports Authority (P5.2 billion); Manila International Airport Authority (P3.3 billion); Clark Development Corporation (P2.5 billion); and Philippine National Oil Company (P2.4 billion).