MMFF honors Nora Aunor’s legacy in 50th anniversary book

The Metro Manila Film Festival’s (MMFF) golden anniversary celebration continues with the launch of its commemorative coffee table book—an elegant volume that pays tribute to 50 years of iconic films, stories, and artistry. Among its featured highlights is the enduring legacy of Superstar and National Artist for Film and Broadcast Arts Nora Aunor, whose unparalleled contributions to Philippine cinema remain unmatched.

On Facebook, Lotlot de leon, Aunor’s eldest daughter, shared her family’s gratitude to the MMFF organizers for including her mother’s remarkable body of work in the commemorative publication.

“Maraming salamat sa lahat ng bumubuo ng MMFF sa imbitasyong matanggap ang 50th commemorative coffee table book, kung saan kabilang si Mommy—our National Artist for Film and Broadcast,” she wrote.

Lotlot added that Nora Aunor’s unparalleled record in the festival continues to be a source of pride:

“Si Mommy ang pinaka-maraming nominasyon at parangal bilang Best Actress sa kasaysayan ng MMFF, at tunay pong isang karangalan ang matanggap ito on behalf of our family. Thank you, MMFF, for continuing to honor the body of work in this industry that Mommy loved with all her heart. More power to you and mabuhay kayo!”

A Festival Queen

Since the festival’s inception, Nora Aunor has reigned as one of its most celebrated artists, earning the most nominations and awards for Best Actress in MMFF history. Her performances not only shaped the cultural landscape of the festival but also set the standard for cinematic excellence in the Philippines.

A Family’s Pride, A Nation’s Icon

For her family, the recognition is both personal and historic—an acknowledgment of the Superstar’s devotion to her craft and her decades-long love affair with Filipino audiences. For the nation, it is yet another reminder of Nora Aunor’s towering influence and why she rightfully holds the title of National Artist.

As the MMFF turns the page to its next 50 years, the commemorative book stands as both a chronicle and a keepsake—a testament to the artists, like Nora Aunor, who gave life to stories that continue to inspire generations of Filipinos.