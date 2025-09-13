SUBSCRIBE NOW
Marcos prods UniFAST expansion

Photo courtesy of Bongbong Marcos/FB
President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. has directed the Commission on Higher Education (CHEd) and other implementing agencies to expand the reach of the Unified Student Financial Assistance System for Tertiary Education (UniFAST), ensuring more college students across the country would benefit from the program. 

Speaking at the awarding ceremony of CHEd UniFAST scholarships and the official launch of the Electronic Certification, Authentication and Verification (eCAV) System in Pasay City over the weekend, Marcos underscored the government’s commitment to making higher education more accessible and equitable.

“Our assistance to our students proves that the returns are immeasurable when the government invests in people,” the President said. 

“When we strengthen education, we also strengthen our workforce and we forge a better future for our economy, for our country,” he added.

