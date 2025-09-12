Building for tomorrow

From education and manpower development, to health, to farms and food security, to modernized government services, to infrastructure, to energy security, the Marcos administration is investing not only to make the lives of Filipinos better today, but also to build the future they have always longed for.
Even as unemployment has gone down to below 4%, the DOLE, DTI, DSWD, DOT and other agencies continue to implement measures to create jobs and livelihood opportunities; provide capital for micro, small and medium enterprises. Education remains top priority. More and more students are getting free education under the expanded scholarship programs of SUCs and TESDA. More than 16,000 teaching positions have been made available, and the hiring system for teachers has been made easier. Funds have also been made available to pay teachers for overtime and overload. Under the zero-balance billing policy, Filipinos who get hospitalized won't have to pay a single peso in hospitals operated by the Department of Health.
Nationwide, investments in infrastructure are leading to better connectivity, providing better service and enhancing mobility. Among these are:
The North-South Commuter Railway, Metro Manila Interlink bridge, SLEX extension to Tiaong, Quezon, PNR rehabilitation and extension to Quezon Bicol region
Mindanao Transport Connectivity Improvement Project
Return of the Love Bus with fares
Upgraded LRT and MRT 50% discounts for senior citizens and students
Through the eGov PH Super App, Filipinos can now access more than 100 government service in-cluding getting permits, licenses, renewing IDs and registrations with the tap of their fingers. Not only has services and brought them closer to the people, it has also eliminated opportunities for corruption. The National Broadband Plan Phase 2, which now connects thousands of public schools and governthis sped up government services and brought them closer to the people, it has also eliminated opportunities for corruption.
The National Broadband Plan Phase 2, which now connects thousands of public schools and government offices to reliable high-speed Internet, is not only vital for effective and efficient governance. Digitalization, along with Open Government Partnership and the Public Financial Management Reforms, ensure full transparency and accountability.
A lot may have been achieved in the last three years, but to the President, "the work is not yet finished... [and]" we need to exert twice the effort to sustain our progress."
Because as he himself pointed out: "Nagpupundar ... tayo para sa kinabukasan."
The program integrates PhilHealth and other medical-assistance funds to cover all medical and hospital expenses of patients.
Philhealth's Yaman ng Kalusugan Program (YAKAP)
To enhance community access to healthcare, the administration is also expanding Bagong Urgent Care and Ambulatory Service (BUCAS) centers, deploying mobile clinics and building specialty hospitals.
With Philhealth's Yaman ng Kalusugan Program (YAKAP), outpatient services such as consultations. laboratory and screening tests, and essential medicines are available for free to PhilHealth members.
More than 200,000 farmer-beneficiaries of agrarian reform have been given their land titles. Several hundred-thousands more who owe P57-56 billion in unpaid amortizations no longer have worry as their debts have been condoned. Mechanization and irrigation projects are being expanded. Coconut, salt and sugar industries are being revived.
The launch of the P20-kilo rice has proved that government can protect both farmers and consumers at the same time. With P113 billion investments to strengthen the programs of the Department of Agriculture, food security is slowly being attained.