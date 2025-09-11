Death toll from Indonesia flash floods rises

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AFP) — The death toll from deadly flash floods that swept two Indonesian islands, including tourist hotspot Bali, rose to 19 on Thursday, officials said, with five others missing.

Torrential rain since late Tuesday triggered floods and landslides in seven districts across Bali, National Disaster Mitigation Agency spokesperson Abdul Muhari said in a statement.

The death toll in Bali had risen to 14, Abdul said, up from nine late on Wednesday, with two people missing.

More than 500 people were evacuated, with public facilities including schools, village halls and mosques converted into makeshift shelters.

“Officers are still carrying out emergency response efforts such as searching for victims and managing floods and landslides that have impacted the public,” Abdul said.