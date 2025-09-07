Stronger health workers’ protection pushed

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go filed a bill recently aimed at providing better protections, pay and working conditions for health care workers in both public and private sectors.

Senate Bill No. 1352, or the proposed Protection of Workers in the Health Sector Act of 2025, would establish fair working hours, a standardized hazard pay structure, and additional compensation for those working on rest days or on-call.

Go said the Covid-19 pandemic highlighted the risks and challenges faced by health care workers, many of whom remain undercompensated and underprotected.

“This bill seeks to ensure that all public and private health care workers shall be protected by their employers in the workplace including ensuring fair hours of work, and providing decent wages and other wage-related benefits,” Go said.

If enacted, the bill would limit normal working hours to eight per day or 40 per week. It would also mandate “On Call” pay equal to 50 percent of a worker’s regular wage for those on standby for urgent medical needs.

The bill also proposes a tiered monthly hazard pay system based on the type of facility — P1,500 for primary health facilities, P3,000 for secondary facilities and P4,500 for tertiary facilities. The benefit would be released monthly for workers who complete at least 96 hours of service per month.

To encourage compliance, the bill offers tax incentives to private health institutions.

“This aims to foster collaboration between the government and the private sector in sustaining the welfare of our health workers without compromising business viability,” Go said.

The Department of Labor and Employment and the Department of Health would oversee the bill’s implementation, with additional funding provided by the Department of Budget and Management for local and private facilities. The bill includes penalties for employers who fail to provide the mandated benefits.

“This proposed measure strengthens our overall health system resilience while upholding justice and compassion for those who care for our nation’s well-being,” Go said. “The passage of this bill is earnestly sought.”