No number coding for bar takers on 10 September

All Bar examinees will be exempted from the Unified Vehicular Volume Reduction Program (UVVRP) on 10 September 2025, the second day of the three-day Bar examinations.

This was announced by the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) to help ensure that examinees arrive at their testing venues without undue delay.

This exemption applies to examinees going to local testing centers in Metro Manila, as well as those whose testing centers are outside Metro Manila but will be passing through it.

To avail of the exemption, the Supreme Court said examinees must display a copy of their Bar Exam Permit (Notice of Admission) on their vehicle’s windshield for proper identification.

Traffic enforcers are directed to recognize the exemption and assist the examinees if necessary.

If apprehended, examinees must present their Notice of Admission to traffic enforcers to be exempt.

The high bench also said examinees must register their vehicle online by September 8 to be exempt from contactless apprehension.

Only one vehicle is allowed for registration under the UVVRP exemption.

Exemption will be granted to vehicles flagged through contactless apprehension if the Notice of Admission is prominently displayed on the rear windshield and if the vehicle is registered in the database.

The MMDA said failure to prominently display the notice will be deemed a waiver of the number coding exemption.

Also, the other Bar exam dates are 7 and 14 September, which are Sundays when the number coding scheme is not in effect.