ICTSI’s Argentine unit opens Ushuaia service

TecPlata, global port operator International Container Terminal Services Inc.’s (ICTSI) Buenos Aires terminal, has launched a new service to Ushuaia in partnership with Patagonia Shipping Lines (PSL), creating a vital logistics corridor to Argentina’s southernmost city.

Located at the southern tip of the country, Ushuaia is both geographically isolated and strategically important. The region’s industries — particularly electronics assembly, fishing, and energy — are supported by government incentives and protective trade measures designed to sustain this frontier community. With limited overland access, maritime transport is Ushuaia’s lifeline, connecting its output to the rest of Argentina.

Key to stronger supply chain

A key beneficiary of the new service is Newsan, one of Ushuaia’s largest employers, which assembles consumer electronics for nationwide distribution. By strengthening supply chain efficiency, the TecPlata–PSL connection directly supports both regional industry and Argentina’s broader trade network.

“This new service was established as part of TecPlata’s commitment to delivering more efficient, sustainable and connected logistics solutions, reinforcing our vision of becoming a key logistics hub for Argentina,” said the TecPlata Board of Directors.

“We are confident that, through collaboration with partners like PSL and earlier in the year with global shipping line ONE, we can deliver agile and customized solutions tailored to our customers’ needs, both shipping lines and merchants serving Argentina as a whole,” they added.

The TecPlata–PSL service further expands TecPlata’s role within Argentina’s national port system, offering a competitive platform for regional carriers and enabling stronger integration of Argentina’s southern economy into global trade flows.