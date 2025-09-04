Go pushes modernized professional regulations

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go urged his fellow lawmakers to pass legislation that keeps pace with rapid technological advances during a hearing of the Senate Committee on Civil Service, Government Reorganization and Professional Regulation recently.

Go said laws must be “attuned to the times” to ensure professionals in fields such as health care, education, engineering, and law are equipped to serve effectively.

“So many things have changed in the world today, and it is only proper that the laws for our professionals should be appropriate for the times,” Go said.

The lawmaker, who has filed several bills to support various professions, said he hopes many of them will be enacted into law under the leadership of Senator Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa, the committee chairman.

Among Go’s legislative proposals is Senate Bill No. (SBN) 172, or the New Medical Technology Law, which aims to update the Medical Technology Act of 1969.

“Under this proposal, we are promoting higher salaries for entry-level medical technologists and the creation of their own Professional Regulatory Board that will focus on the standards, ethics and integrity of the profession,” Go said.

He has also filed bills to support other healthcare professionals, including SBN 406, the Advanced Nursing Education Act, which would create opportunities for nurses to pursue graduate-level education, and SBN 675, the New Philippine Midwifery Act, which would update a 1992 law.

In addition, Go filed SBN 1282, the proposed Electrical Engineering Act, to revise a 1995 law. He said the bill aims to “strengthen the profession and ensure that we continue to keep up with global standards, especially in technology and the modern era.”

He also filed SBN 674, the Magna Carta of Government Accountants, to empower government accountants to carry out their duties with diligence and independence. Go said government accountants are “indispensable in maintaining fiscal discipline, preventing fraud and corruption, and ensuring that public funds are utilized for the benefit of the citizenry.”

Go vowed to continue supporting initiatives that empower professionals, stating, “We will continue to work together to create policies and programs that will strengthen our industries and provide more opportunities for our workforce.”