Remulla eyes NBI for flood, smuggling probe

Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla on Wednesday revealed the Department of Justice (DOJ) is eyeing to mobilize the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) in the conduct of parallel investigations into alleged irregularities in government flood control projects and smuggling cases.

The DOJ chief said they received a letter from Public Works Secretary Vince Dizon identifying officials and contractors linked to questionable flood control projects, which are now subject to investigation.

“Ang tendency ng tao ay tumakas talaga. At the earliest opportunity tatakas yan,” Remulla said explaining the need to focus on individuals under probe.

Remulla said he has tasked the NBI to form a special group to backstop the DOJ in its inquiry into possible anomalies in flood control programs. “We want the NBI to be mobilized for investigation. Basta lahat ng kasama, kasama talaga yan. Wala tayong sisiluhin,” he added.

The DOJ chief also said prosecutors are reviewing cases involving 26 Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) employees and contractors.

He stressed on smuggling cases, the DOJ is working with the Bureau of Customs to ensure the filing of charges, covering not only automobile smuggling but also other illicit trade activities. “It’s something that really has to be filed,” he said, though he noted that no cases have yet been elevated to court.

Remulla maintained that the DOJ will not favor anyone in the investigations. “We will push all cases forward. No one will be spared,” he said.