BuCor reports no human rights violations against PDLs

Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) Director General Gregorio Pio Catapang Jr. on Wednesday reported that the agency has no record of human rights violations, based on the Human Rights Situation on Persons Deprived of Liberty 2023.

Catapang disclosed this during BuCor’s budget briefing before the Committee on Justice of the House of Representatives, chaired by Rep. Jinky Luistro.

Presenting data from Commission on Human Rights (CHR) Resolution No. POL 2024-013, dated November 2024 and signed by CHR Chairperson Richard Palpal-latoc and Commissioners Beda Efres, Faydah Dumarpa, and Justice Monica Zenarosa, Catapang said BuCor has no cases of torture or other Cruel, Inhuman, and Degrading Treatment or Punishment (CIDT) involving persons deprived of liberty (PDLs).

According to the data, of the 47 cases investigated nationwide:

66% or 31 cases were allegedly committed by officers of the Philippine National Police (PNP),

7 cases or 14.9% were reportedly perpetrated by personnel from the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP),

5 cases or 10.6% were reportedly from provincial jails,

Personnel from the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA), National Bureau of Investigation (NBI), and Regional Rehabilitation Centers for Youth accounted for the remaining 8.5% of the alleged cases of torture, CIDT, and other forms of ill-treatment.

Rep. Luistro congratulated Catapang for the progress BuCor has made under his leadership. Rep. Rufus Rodriguez, who has visited the New Bilibid Prison and the Iwahig Prison and Penal Farm, also commended Catapang for the reforms he has undertaken.

Rodriguez noted that the BuCor chief had invited lawmakers to visit NBP and Iwahig, adding that “they are doing very good in the agency.”