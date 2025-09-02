Las Piñas fugitives nabbed

Police in Las Piñas City arrested two fugitives who were on the city and regional lists of most wanted people. The arrests were made in two separate operations.

At around 3:50 p.m., officers from the Las Piñas City Police Station’s Warrant and Subpoena Section arrested the suspect identified as alias “Vic” in Barangay Talon 5. He was listed as the eighth most wanted person in the National Capital Region and was wanted on charges of rape through sexual assault and four counts of acts of lasciviousness.

A Las Piñas Regional Trial Court had recommended bail of P1 million for the rape charge and P400,000 for each of the other four charges.

Later that evening, authorities arrested a certain alias “Neil” at the Zapote Barangay Hall. He was ranked as the sixth most wanted in the city and faced three cases of sexual abuse, with a recommended bail of P180,000.

The charges were in relation to the Special Protection of Children Against Abuse, Exploitation and Discrimination Act.

Both men are being held at the Las Piñas police custodial facility as they await commitment orders from the courts.