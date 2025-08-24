Flight U-turns after passenger tries entering cockpit

LYON, France (AFP) — A passenger suffering from delirium tried to break into the cockpit of an Easyjet flight from France to Portugal, forcing the jet to return to Lyon airport, police and the company said Saturday.

The man was subdued by other passengers and restrained until the jet landed again, French police said.

The Easyjet flight, going from Lyon to Porto, had just taken off late Friday when the incident happened, the airline said.

"Flight EJU4429 from Lyon to Porto returned back to Lyon shortly after take off due to (the) behavior of a passenger onboard. The flight was met by police on arrival and once the passenger was removed by police, the flight continued onto Porto," Easyjet said in a statement.

Police said the man, a 26-year-old Portuguese national, underwent medical examinations that indicated he was suffering from airsickness and delirium. He was admitted to a French hospital.