Go backs ban on kin in gov’t deals

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go has brushed aside revived allegations linking him to supposed benefits from his family’s construction business, calling them recycled, malicious, and long discredited.

“My conscience is clear because I have always observed delicadeza. For a simple provincial man like me, I truly guard my name,” he said.

Go-authored Senate Bill 783, which seeks to disqualify relatives of public officials within the fourth degree of consanguinity and affinity from participating in all government contracts.

“This bill seeks to prohibit relatives of government officials up to the fourth degree of consanguinity and affinity from entering into contracts with the government, from the national level down to the local government unit level,” Go said.

The measure, filed by Senate President Francis Escudero, is framed as an anti-conflict-of-interest law that builds on Republic Act 12009, or the New Government Procurement Act.

It covers transactions for supplies, infrastructure, joint ventures, and public-private partnerships, with narrow exceptions for engagements deemed highly technical, proprietary, or confidential.

For Go, the proposal reflects his long-standing belief that delicadeza must always guide public service.

He stressed that he has kept a clear boundary between his role as a public servant and his family’s affairs, pointing out that he has never allowed relatives to take advantage of his position.

“Anyone can attest — ever since I worked in Davao City until now — my relatives, even my own father and half-brother, cannot approach me to push any government contract. I have warned before: whoever uses my name, consider it denied,” Go declared.

He added that while his family has run a legitimate business long before he entered politics, none of them ever benefited from his government position.

“I repeat what I’ve said before: for the record, even before I was born, my family already had a legitimate and respectable business. But not once, not a single peso, did my family benefit from my being in government,” he said.

