Six CAAP airport staff sacked

Six airport personnel were dismissed from their service after testing positive for illegal drugs, the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) confirmed on Monday.

According to CAAP, a random drug-testing has been conducted in 14 airports under its jurisdiction nationwide from January to August 2025, covering 1,703 airport personnel tested.

Of those who tested positive, three were from Butuan Airport, while one each was from General Santos International Airport, Ozamiz Airport, and Bacolod-Silay Airport.

The screening form part of the mandatory drug testing required by both the Civil Service Commission and the Philippine Aviation Regulation on Psychoactive Testing and Reporting for newly-hired government workers and existing ones.

CAAP told DAILY TRIBUNE that drug-testing in other CAAP-operated airports remains ongoing.