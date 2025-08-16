Two arrested for 22 kilos of marijuana

BAGUIO CITY — Two men were arrested after selling two sacks containing 22 kilos of dried marijuana leaves to an undercover agent in Barangay Cresencia Village on Friday afternoon.

According to the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) Cordillera Regional Director III Derrick Arnold C. Carreon, the suspects are a 63-year-old man from San Gabriel, La Union, and a 47-year-old man from Tublay, Benguet.

The duo had been under surveillance for two weeks by PDEA operatives. Authorities also seized a vehicle believed to have been used in transporting the contraband.

The buy-bust was carried out in a joint operation by PDEA Cordillera Regional Special Enforcement Team, PDEA Baguio/Benguet Provincial Office, and the Baguio City Police.

Criminal charges will be filed against the suspects for violating Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.