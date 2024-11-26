LWUA optimistic on full water supply

The Local Water Utilities Administration (LWUA) announced Tuesday that potable water should be available in all parts of the country by 2030.

Despite the possibility of the agency’s abolition — as indicated by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s desire for a Water Department currently being developed by the House of Representatives and the Senate — LWUA’s Strategy Management division manager Atty. Bryan John Maga said the agency will continue its duty to provide Filipinos with “potable and safe water.”

Maga said they ensure that all water districts conduct regular monthly chemical and bacterial testing for waterborne contaminants.

“Health issues are our primary concerns,” Maga said.

Although it may be burdensome for small water district providers, LWUA also provides financial, technical and regulatory support to local water districts.

He added that the agency supports the national government’s goal of providing universal access to safe water and sanitation throughout the country.

They also strengthen local water districts by building partnerships with government agencies and organizations, and ensure the agency’s sustainability as a reliable and effective institution.

According to Maga, LWUA also handles non-revenue projects such as maintaining compliance with the Mandamus Ruling on Manila Bay clean-up efforts.

They establish Sewerage Treatment Plants to prevent wastewater from entering the bay.

LWUA also adheres to the 1989 law on rainwater collection by establishing facilities for it.

“We have 5 pilot areas (for that) in San Nicolas, Batangas, Cabuyao, Bacolod and Morong, Bataan,” Maga said.