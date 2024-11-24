Rationalize Phl agri services — Chiz

Senate President Francis “Chiz” Escudero pushed anew for the “re-nationalization” of agricultural services in the country “to uplift and revitalize” the farming sector.

Re-nationalization refers to the process of returning assets or industries that were previously privatized back into government ownership.

Escuderon cited the need to bring back the control and supervision of agricultural support services and facilities to the national level, particularly the Department of Agriculture (DA) and its attached agencies.

He cited how policies and priorities on the agricultural sector changed under different regimes at the local government level.

Escudero lamented the “inconsistencies” in the implementation of programs and policies that affect the agriculture sector within localities.

“If you have someone with a background as a farmer, then you can expect policies in favor of the sector; otherwise, there is no guarantee that their interests will be prioritized,” he said.

Since 1998, when he first served as representative of the First District of Sorsogon, Escudero has been championing a measure that seeks to renationalize agriculture.

Republic Act (RA) 7160, or the Local Government Code of 1991, devolved agricultural and health services to the local government units (LGUs) as part of a move to provide them with greater autonomy.

Escudero said the passage of several laws related to the development of the agriculture sector over the years — including RA 8435, or the Agriculture and Fisheries Modernization Act of 1997 — necessitates the DA’s full administrative control and supervision over all personnel in the field who are involved in agriculture and fisheries.