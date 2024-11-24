MORE Power sets Visayas RE buildup

Razon-led MORE Electric and Power Corp. is seeking to simplify the adoption of renewable energy across its franchise areas — a move supportive of the national target of increasing clean energy sources.

The company said on Sunday that it filed a formal request to the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) to consolidate Net-Metering and Distributed Energy Resources (DER) Certificate of Compliance (COC) applications at its Customer Care Office in Iloilo City.

“This initiative aims to simplify the application process for consumers interested in renewable energy solutions, not only in Iloilo City but also extending to Central Negros and Tagbilaran City,” MORE Power President and CEO Roel Z. Castro said.

In response, the ERC has established a monthly schedule for its representatives to assess applications on-site.

The “One-Stop-Shop” model is designed to expedite processes, making renewable energy more accessible to consumers. It also ensures quicker issuance of Statements of Account for submissions from MORE Power, Negros Electric and Power Corporation and Bohol Light Company Inc.

Net metering streamlined

“The Commission appreciates MORE’s initiative in further streamlining the processing of Net Metering and DER applications,” ERC chairperson Monalisa Dimalanta said.

She said the collaboration demonstrates how distribution utilities can support “prosumer programs” to promote energy democracy across the country.

The collaboration between MORE Power and the ERC builds on a 2023 tripartite agreement with the Iloilo City government to establish a one-stop shop for renewable energy technologies.

The agreement had yielded substantial results, with 33 Certificates of Compliance issued to qualified net metering customers.

As of October, the installations have a combined capacity of 4,336 kilowatts and have generated 172,997 kilowatt-hours of electricity.