DSWD, DTI trainings elevate farmers’ lives

Marjorie “Ghie” Samaniego, a dedicated housewife from Bataan, was a caring mother to her three children and a supportive partner to her farmer husband.

Recently, Samaniego was one of the recipients of the Department of Social Welfare and Development’s (DSWD) Sustainable Livelihood Program’s (SLP) Gawad Sulong 2024.

The first-ever nationwide awarding ceremony was hosted by DSWD for its livelihood program participants, employees and partners.

During the ceremony, Ghie’s nearly 10-year-old ginger brew business, Cesmar Enterprise based in Hermosa, Bataan was recognized as the best individual micro-enterprise.

Amid this significant achievement, she reflected on her long journey and remembered those who supported her every step of the way, including the livelihood opportunities provided by the DSWD.

“Before I joined the SLP, life was tough because my husband’s livelihood depended on farming. As we all know, farming is challenging,” Ghie narrated in an interview aired over DSWD’s Mga Kwento ng Pag-Asa at Pagbabago (#KPAP), the Strategic Communication group’s online documentary on the agency’s development programs.

“There are times when calamities strike, and even if your rice harvest is good, pests can devastate it, making things difficult,” the farmer’s wife continued.

Despite their financial concerns, Samaniego devoted her days to caring for her children while contributing to the family’s finances by raising hogs and selling homemade goods.

“I started when my children were still young. One of my main sources of income was hog raising. I also sold onions and other basic goods, and I even tried making peanut butter, which I sold to friends and acquaintances,” Samaniego said as she reflected on her efforts to ensure her children would not go hungry.

Her efforts may have seemed insignificant compared to their financial challenges, but they were not in vain.

The livelihood opportunities provided by the DSWD and the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) were instrumental in paving the way for Ghie’s successful business career.

Through the skills training program provided by the DSWD and the DTI, Samaniego participated in training sessions focused on food processing and entrepreneurship. These sessions confirmed her talent for crafting homemade products and creating something truly impactful. In 2015, equipped with her newfound skills and a seed capital of P5,000 from the SLP, she founded Cesmar Enterprise, focusing on producing ginger brew — a product known for its health benefits and unique flavor.

During the first year, she faced challenges in selling her products. Her customer base was limited to friends and family, and expanding beyond that seemed impossible. However, Samaniego’s faith in her business remained strong as she diligently participated in trade fairs and community events.

“I made sure to attend every trade fair invitation. That’s how I met many of my current suppliers,” she said.

Slowly but surely, her business started to be recognized. Buyers began to appreciate the quality of her product, and many became regular customers and resellers.

Today, Samaniego’s ginger tea is sold at 13 outlets across Bataan province, including pasalubong shops and pharmacies. What started as a small venture has blossomed into a thriving business that supports her family and community.

Samaniego affirmed that DSWD, through its SLP personnel, played a vital role in her success by providing continuous guidance and opportunities that enhanced her market exposure.

She also thanked the agency for recognizing her as one of the most outstanding beneficiaries, which awarded her a cash prize to further support her business.

“I am grateful to the government agencies that continue to support small businesses like ours, especially the DSWD’s Sustainable Livelihood Program,” “Ghie,” as she is fondly called, said with a heartwarming smile.

Ghie’s story is a scenic journey that illustrates what can be achieved when unwavering determination is paired with a strong support system. From her beginnings as a humble housewife striving to make ends meet, she has transformed into an entrepreneur, creating hope and vibrant livelihood opportunities for her employees.

The SLP is a capacity-building initiative by the DSWD that aims to support identified poor, vulnerable, and marginalized households and communities as it provides viable interventions to improve the participants’ socio-economic conditions by helping them access and acquire necessary assets to establish and sustain their thriving livelihoods.