Chiz pushes anew to renationalize agri services

Senate President Francis “Chiz” Escudero bared his plan to push anew the renationalization of agricultural services in the country “to uplift and revitalize” the farming sector.

Renationalization refers to the process of returning assets or industries that were previously privatized back into government ownership. This typically happens in sectors essential for the country's smooth operation or in cases where monopolies need to be established.

Escudero, speaking to stakeholders of the agriculture sector on Sunday, has once again raised his proposal to bring back the control and supervision over agricultural support services and facilities to the national level, particularly the Department of Agriculture (DA) and its attached agencies.

He cited how policies and priorities changed with regard to the agricultural sector under different regimes at the local government level.

Escudero lamented “inconsistencies” in the implementation of programs and policies that affect the agriculture sector within localities.

“If you have someone with a background as a farmer, then you can expect policies in favor of the sector; otherwise, there is no guarantee that their interests would be prioritized,” he said.

Since 1998, when he first served as representative of the First District of Sorsogon, Escudero has been championing a measure that seeks to renationalize agriculture.

The Republic Act (RA) 7160, or the Local Government Code (LGC) of 1991, devolved agricultural and health services to the local government units (LGUs) as part of a move to provide them with greater autonomy.

Escudero said the passage of several laws related to the development of the agriculture sector over the years—including RA 8435, or the Agriculture and Fisheries Modernization Act of 1997—necessitates the DA’s full administrative control and supervision over all personnel in the field who are involved in agriculture and fishery.

He added the agricultural extension workers “or the people in the field could be better utilized” to support the renewed push to revitalize the agriculture sector.

“In contemplating whether or not to revive renationalization, sana maging solusyon ng administrasyon na timbangin nila ‘yung renationalization ng agriculture sector muli para hawak ng kalihim ang lahat ng programang agrikultura,” he said.