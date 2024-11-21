Shaping Leaders: The AboitizPower-JERA Talent Exchange Program

A Shared Vision

After AboitizPower signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with JERA in 2023, its talent exchange program became one of the strategic initiatives that helps build talent capability for existing AboitizPower thermal plants and future technology builds.

The program is in line with AboitizPower’s growth strategy and the Philippines’ broader energy transition goals, with JERA, Japan’s largest power generation company, bringing a wealth of experience and technical expertise.

Then Deputy Plant Manager Marlon Silang of GNPower Mariveles Energy Center, along with then Planning and Outage Manager Jun Carlo Luchavez of Therma South, Inc. and then Distributed Control System and Control & Instrumentation Specialist Jeremiah Cayondong of Therma Visayas, Inc. were part of the first batch of engineers chosen for the exchange program. They were assigned to JERA’s Hekinan Thermal Power Station, Japan’s largest coal-fired power plant, producing a baseload of 4,100 megawatts.

Likewise, three Japanese engineers from JERA were assigned to AboitizPower and were given opportunities to exchange techniques and knowledge in plant operations, as well enhance their English communications skills through continuous engagement.

AboitizPower team members may be nominated for the program by their managers or identified by senior plant management, depending on the program’s structure. The nomination process begins with submitting a detailed key talent review form, highlighting their qualifications, interests, and how they would benefit from the experience. The process encourages open discussions between talents and their team leaders about career aspirations, ensuring they are well-prepared even before the nomination process begins.

“I saw the assignment in JERA as an opportunity for growth. I [knew] this exchange program would open new opportunities. It was an opportunity to give me more knowledge that I can use in my career”, Marlon shared.

Upskilling for a Sustainable Future

AboitizPower believes in a balanced approach to the energy transition; one that supports the shift to a greener future while meeting the Philippines’ growing energy demands. To navigate the energy transition successfully, the company recognizes the importance of investing in its workforce. It empowers team members to acquire the skills needed for emerging energy systems, driving innovation and ensuring competitiveness in a dynamic energy market.

A highly skilled workforce is fundamental to achieving a sustainable energy future. By providing opportunities to learn from global industry leaders, AboitizPower team members become better equipped with the latest knowledge and best practices, strengthening the company’s foundation for the future.

“It [widens] your perspective [to] outside of the Philippines. You learn how to cope with uncomfortable situations. You learn to accept and embrace new cultures, and by doing so, you’ll see and learn why they do things this way. You learn to adapt to change,” Jeremiah said.

After their time in JERA, the three were promoted in AboitizPower’s different generation companies. Jeremiah is now a Project Engineer Manager in Therma Luzon; Jun became a Senior Maintenance Manager in Therma Visayas; while Marlon is set to become the Generation Manager of GNPower Mariveles Energy Center Ltd. Co. next year.