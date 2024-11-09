P1.9B dried tobacco, fake goods seized in Bulacan

The Bureau of Customs (BoC) recently intensified its campaign against smuggling, with operations led by the Manila International Container Port-Customs Intelligence and Investigation Service (MICP-CIIS) this week uncovering P1.944 billion worth of dried tobacco, counterfeit goods, used clothing, and other items in several warehouses in Bulacan province.

In a report on Saturday, the BoC noted that the series of operations in Guiguinto, Bulacan, took three days, led by the MICP-CIIS with support from the Enforcement and Security Service and the Philippine Coast Guard.

According to the BoC, the inspection of the first warehouse on 6 November 2024 yielded suspected smuggled used clothing, used shoes, intellectual property rights-infringing goods, branded bags, toys, electric fans, wireless speakers, steel sheets, plastic resins, housewares, kitchenware, and other general merchandise. CIIS Director Verne Enciso said these items alone have an estimated value of P1.25 billion.

A follow-up inspection of another warehouse on 8 November uncovered sacks of dried tobacco and cigarette filter rods sufficient to produce 6,944 master cases of cigarettes, valued at P694.4 million.

"Initially, the warehouse was closed when the team returned on November 8. There was also no representative to acknowledge the Letter of Authority. But with the barangay and compound representatives present, the team entered the warehouse and found raw materials to make tobacco,” said Enciso.

Earlier, the Department of Finance disclosed that annual lost revenues from tobacco and vape smuggling reach P52 billion.

The BoC team temporarily placed padlocks on the warehouses, with an inventory of the goods scheduled to be conducted by assigned Customs examiners and witnessed by CIIS, ESS, and warehouse representatives.

Deputy Commissioner for Intelligence Group Juvymax Uy said warehouse owners and operators were given 15 days from the service of the LOA to submit documentation showing that the imported goods were legally acquired and that appropriate duties and taxes were paid, as required under Section 224 of the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act (CMTA).

“An operation can only be truly successful if we can file and pursue cases against these individuals and organizations. For that to happen, we make sure to follow the proper rules and procedures, including the courtesy we extend to the owners of these goods to provide us proof that these did not enter the country illegally,” he explained.

Failure to submit the required documentation may lead to charges under Section 117 (regulated importation and exportation) and Section 1400 (misdeclaration in goods declaration) in relation to Section 1113 (property subject to seizure and forfeiture) of the CMTA.

Violators may also face charges under Republic Act 8293, the Intellectual Property Code of the Philippines, and Republic Act 10963, the Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion (TRAIN) Law.

The BoC further plans to file complaints against the owners of the smuggled dried tobacco products in line with the implementation of Republic Act No. 12022, also known as the Anti-Agricultural Economic Sabotage Act.