QC Undas 'generally peaceful' says police chief

The strategic deployment of personnel and the establishment of Police Assistance Desks (PADs) at key locations, including transport hubs, cemeteries, and other high-traffic areas, was the key to having an orderly observance of Undas.

This is how P/Col. Melecio Buslig Jr. Acting District Director of the Quezon City Police District (QCPD) assessed the observance of All Saints' Day and All Souls' Day in Quezon City.

Buslig said it was generally peaceful, with no major incidents recorded.

"This successful outcome was achieved through the guidance of Chief PNP, P/Gen. Rommel Francisco Marbil, and the directive of P/Maj. Gen. Sidney S. Hernia, Acting Regional Director of NCRPO. Their focus on heightened security and facilitated orderly observances throughout the city," according to Buslig, has resulted in orderly observance of Undas.

Buslig expressed his gratitude to the QCPD personnel, saying, “Saludo ako sa bawat isa sa ating hanay na nagpakita ng malasakit at dedikasyon, mula sa pag-iinspeksyon sa mga sementeryo hanggang sa pagbabantay sa mga transport hubs. Kayo ang dahilan kung bakit naging tahimik at payapa ang Undas ngayong taon.”

He also extended his appreciation to the hardworking Barangay Tanods, Advocacy Support Groups, Patrolya ng Bayan teams, private security guards, Department of Public Order and Safety (DPOS), Traffic and Transport Management Department (TTMD), and Task Force Disiplina, whose support was instrumental in managing traffic, maintaining order, and addressing the public's needs throughout the observance in Quezon City.

The QCPD, Buslig said, reaffirms its commitment to protecting and serving the people of Quezon City, ensuring that future events are observed with the same level of safety and coordination.