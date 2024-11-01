DOLE distributes P30.8M cash-for-work wages for ‘Kristine’-hit Bicolanos

The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) reported Friday that it has distributed P30.8 million worth of cash-for-work wages for “Kristine”-hit workers in the Bicol Region.

This is part of the government’s intensified recovery efforts for provincies severely hit by Severe Tropical Storm “Kristine.”

The Labor department has facilitated the release of the wages of workers-beneficiaries under its Tulong Panghanapbuhay Para sa Ating Displaced Workers (TUPAD) program in the Bicol Region.

TUPAD Program provides temporary wage employment to workers for 10 to 30 days of community work, particularly in times of disaster and calamities, enabling them to contribute to improving and rehabilitating their respective communities.

In a report of the DOLE in Bicol, the distribution of wages under the government’s emergency employment program is set from 28 October to 5 November, excluding 1 to 3 November.

The initial payouts amounting to P30,833,750 were awarded to 7,249 affected workers-beneficiaries at designated venues across the municipalities of Albay, Camarines Sur, Masbate, Sorsogon, and Catanduanes from 29 to 30 October.

According to DOLE Region 5, each beneficiary, who performed various community development projects, including cleanup drives, community-based farming initiatives, planting of disaster-resilient crops, and relief goods repacking, received a salary of P395 per day depending on the rendered days at work.

The first payout on 29 October was conducted simultaneously in Camalig, Albay, where 818 beneficiaries received their salaries amounting to P3.2M; in Lupi, Camarines Sur, 240 beneficiaries (P948,000); San Jose, Camarines Sur, 248 beneficiaries (P979,600); San Fernando, Masbate, 384 beneficiaries (P3.03M); Masbate City and Mandaon, 182 beneficiaries (P718,900); and San Miguel, Bato, and Virac in Catanduanes province, 107 beneficiaries (P422,650).

Another payout activity was simultaneously held on 30 October in Camalig, Polangui, Tabaco City, Tiwi, Jovellar, Guinobatan, and Oas in Albay province, with 4,274 beneficiaries who received P16.8M.

In Masbate City, 182 beneficiaries received wages amounting to P718,900; while 218 beneficiaries received P1.3 million worth of wages in Catanduanes.

In Bulusan, Bulan, Irosin, and Gubat in Sorsogon province, a total of 596 beneficiaries received P2.6M in assistance.

DOLE Bicol Regional Director Imelda F. Gatinao assured that the government would continue to extend necessary assistance such as providing emergency employment under TUPAD to help workers and their families recover from the impact of any disaster or calamity.

“Ipinapaabot ng aming Kalihim na si Secretary Laguesma na handa ang DOLE na tumulong upang suportahan ang mga Bicolano. Alam namin na ang bawat isa sa inyo ay nagsisikap para sa kapakanan ng inyong pamilya (Our secretary, Secretary Laguesma, conveys that the DOLE is ready to help support the Bicolanos. We know that each of you is working hard for the well-being of your family),” Gatinao said.

“Sa tulong na ito mula sa DOLE, umaasa kaming makakatulong ito upang maibsan ang inyong mga pinansyal na pangangailangan at malampasan ang mga hamon dulot ng nagdaang bagyo (With this assistance from DOLE, we hope it will help to alleviate your financial needs and overcome the challenges caused by the recent typhoon),” she added.