1M Filipinos visit Manila North Cemetery on All Saints' Day

About one million Filipinos flocked to the Manila North Cemetery, one of the oldest cemeteries in Metro Manila, on Friday, 1 November, to visit their departed loved ones.

Based on the latest tally by the Manila Disaster Risk Reduction Management (DRRM), the crowd estimate in the cemetery had reached 1,015,000.

Meanwhile, free rides are given to pregnant women, senior citizens, and persons with disability at the Manila North Cemetery.

The Manila City Social Welfare has also set up a help desk at the entrance to allow parents and guardians to register their children to be given a name tag and contact details of their parents.

The Medical Response Team of Manila DRRM’s medical tents positioned outside the cemetery have catered to a total of 68 patients.

The Manila Police District said that about one million individuals are expected to visit the cemetery on All Saints' Day.

From 30 October to 3 November, the Manila North Cemetery will be open to the public from 5:00 AM to 7:00 PM.