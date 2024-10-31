10th UST nat’l campus journalism awards now open for entries

The Varsitarian, the 96-year-old official student publication of the University of Santo Tomas (UST), is now accepting entries from college- and university-level publications to the 10th UST National Campus Journalism Awards (UNCJA).

The decade-long campus journalism awards will recognize outstanding works from categories including in-depth reporting, editorial writing, and feature writing.

Winning entries will receive a cash prize of P20,000 and a certificate.

Entries may tackle all campus, local, or national issues, elaborating their relevance to the campus community.

Submitted entries should be published or posted online between 4 March 2024 and 17 November 2024.

Print articles must be submitted in PDF format, while online stories that are screen-grabbed must be converted into a PDF file format.

Each campus publication may submit a maximum of three entries per category.

The winners of the 10th UNCJA will be announced during the 26th Inkblots, the Varsitarian’s annual fellowship of campus journalists in the Philippines, in January 2025.

Campus publications from tertiary schools across the Philippines may submit their entries through bit.ly/10THUNCJA .

The deadline for submission is 18 November 2024.