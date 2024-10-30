Scandal rocks ICC

The prosecutor behind the probe into the war on drugs of former President Rodrigo Duterte is himself facing a stressful situation of having to fend off sexual misconduct allegations.

International Criminal Court (ICC) senior prosecutor Karim Khan, who is leading the probe into the alleged crimes against humanity committed under the Duterte program, was pinpointed in a document outlining accusations that include unwanted sexual touching and “abuse.”

Khan has denied the allegations and asked for an immediate investigation.

He branded the allegations as “disinformation,” adding that he would cooperate fully with an inquiry.

Aside from the war on drugs probe, Khan is in charge of arrest warrants linked to the conflict in Gaza.

The charges against him primarily involve accusations that he tried for more than a year to coerce a female aide into a sexual relationship.

Among the allegations was that Khan noticed the woman working in another department at ICC and moved her into his office, a transfer that included a pay increase.

According to documents obtained by a wire agency, relations between Khan and the subordinate allegedly started after a private dinner in London “where Khan took the woman’s hand and complained about his marriage.” She became a presence on official trips and meetings with dignitaries.

During one trip, Khan allegedly asked the woman to rest with him on a hotel bed and then “sexually touched her,” recounted The Times of Israel, referring to the documents. Later, he came to her room at 3 a.m. and knocked on the door for 10 minutes.

Other allegedly nonconsensual behavior cited in the documents included locking the door of his office and sticking his hand in her pocket. He also allegedly asked her on several occasions to go on a vacation together.

Khan in his statement insisted there was “no truth to suggestions of misconduct” and that in his 30 years of scandal-free work, he always has stood with victims of sexual harassment and abuse.

Khan said he would be willing, if asked, to cooperate with any inquiry, saying it is essential that accusations “are thoroughly listened to, examined and subjected to a proper process.”

Two co-workers in whom the woman confided the incidents at ICC headquarters in The Hague reported the alleged misconduct in early May to the court’s independent watchdog, which says it interviewed the woman and ended its inquiry after five days when she opted not to file a formal complaint.

The news wire outfit stated that while the woman, who still works at the court, declined to be interviewed, people close to her say her initial reluctance was driven by mistrust of the in-house watchdog, as she preferred an external probe.

An ICC official with knowledge of the matter confirmed that the request is still being considered.

In announcing the charges, Khan suggested outside forces were trying to derail his investigation.

“I insist that all attempts to impede, intimidate, or improperly influence the officials of this court must cease immediately,” Khan said.

Misconduct raps facing the top ICC official would likely affect the pace of work in the Tribunal, including the probe on Duterte’s anti-narcotics campaign, which some quarters are trying to bump up in aid of their political ambitions.

ICC investigators should be of sterling reputation and should pass the Caesar’s wife test, which means the Tribunal officials looking into global crimes must be above suspicion.

The charges against Khan can’t be casually ignored or dismissed since the ICC’s broad jurisdiction over international crimes leaves little room for mistakes or distrust.

(To be continued)