Minimum wage for WV workers okayed

The Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Board (RTWPB) VI approved a P33 to P40 daily wage increase for private sector workers in Western Visayas.

This brings the daily minimum wage rates in the region to a range of P485 to P513 in the non-agriculture sector and P480 in the agriculture sector.

RTWPB VI also approved a P1,000 monthly raise for kasambahays (domestic workers) in the region, bringing the monthly minimum wage to P6,000.

The new rates for workers in the private sector translate to a seven percent to nine percent increase from the prevailing daily minimum wage rates in the region and result in a comparable 11 percent increase in wage-related benefits covering 13th-month pay, service incentive leave, and social security benefits such as Social Security System, PhilHealth and Pag-IBIG.

According to the Department of Labor and Employment, the wage order is expected to directly benefit 193,032 minimum wage earners.

About 300,252 full-time wage and salary workers earning above the minimum wage may also indirectly benefit as a result of upward adjustments at the enterprise level arising from the correction of wage distortion.

On the other hand, the wage increase for kasambahays is also expected to benefit a total of 160,795 domestic workers, 31 percent of whom are on live-in arrangements.

The wage orders will take effect on 17 November.