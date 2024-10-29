Man arrested after 10 years in hiding

After a decade of evading the law, a wanted man was finally captured by policemen Monday morning in Parañaque City.

PBGen Bernard R Yang, District Director, in a report to PMGen Sidney S Hernia, Acting Regional Director, showed the suspect, alias Noel, 52 years old, was captured around 11:25 a.m. by operatives of the Warrant and Subpoena Section of the Parañaque City Police Station in San Dionisio, Parañaque City.

The arrest was made pursuant to a warrant for acts of lasciviousness under Article 336 of the Revised Penal Code, in relation to Section 5(b) of Republic Act 7610. The warrant was issued on 9 September 2014, by Honorable Marie Grace Javier Ibayan, Presiding Judge of the Regional Trial Court, Branch 194 of Parañaque City.

The suspect is currently held with a bail set at ₱ 180,000.00.