Defer fuel price hikes amid Kristine’s impact, DoE urged

The extreme effects of severe tropical storm “Kristine” have prompted calls for a temporary halt to an impending fuel price increase, particularly in areas most affected by the typhoon.

Quezon Rep. Reynante Arrogancia urged the Department of Energy (DoE) and the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) to “stop by whatever legal means available” any fuel price hikes in the areas declared under a state of calamity, including Camarines Sur, Albay, Quezon, and some Batangas towns such as Talisay and Laurel, due to the devastation caused by “Kristine.”

“It would be the height of corporate callousness and inhumanity for the oil companies to inflict higher fuel prices in the provinces, cities, and towns flooded by Kristine,” he said.

Fuel companies have advised motorists to brace for another increase of 50 centavos per liter for diesel and kerosene, and 20 centavos for gasoline this week. The price hikes follows last week’s rollback.

The DoE attributed the upward trend to the increasing demand for diesel in South Korea, which is impacting the Asian market, and to market supply disruptions triggered by Iran’s retaliation against Israel.

DoE Oil Industry Management Bureau Assistant Director Rodela Romero had previously stated that a price freeze for household LPG and kerosene would be implemented in areas under a state of calamity for 15 days starting last week.

To prevent further fuel hikes, Arrogancia suggested the DoE and ERC release buffer stocks purchased at lower prices, or at least suspend the imposition of the administrative and regulatory fees they charge the oil companies.

“Another option is to exercise moral suasion or persuade the oil companies to spare the LGUs under a state of calamity because of typhoon Kristine,” he said.