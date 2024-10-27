Kuya ‘Bong’ expands ‘palugaw’ in Malasakit Centers

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go is advocating for the expansion and sustainability of feeding initiatives in hospitals and Malasakit Centers nationwide.

The lawmaker — who also chairs the Senate Committee on Health and Demography — stressed that providing meals to patients and their families is not just an act of charity but an essential component of healthcare.

He also highlighted the importance of addressing food security as part of a comprehensive healthcare strategy.

As the principal author and sponsor of the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019, Go has ensured that millions of Filipinos have access to medical assistance. However, he recognizes the need to address the basic needs of patients and their families.

“Healthcare is not only about medicines and treatments — it’s also about ensuring that patients and their families do not go hungry while they are in the hospital,” Go said.

From 21 to 24 October, Go’s Malasakit Team served meals at several hospitals in Metro Manila and Cebu, including the Philippine General Hospital, Jose R. Reyes Memorial Medical Center and Cebu City Medical Center.

Go believes that by addressing both health and nutrition needs, the government can improve the overall well-being of Filipinos.