Bastianini edges rivals, conquers Thai MotoGP

BURIRAM, Thailand (AFP) — Ducati’s Enea Bastianini won the Thai MotoGP sprint race on Saturday with the two world title rivals Jorge Martin and Francesco Bagnaia second and third, respectively.

Ducati Pramac’s Martin extended his championship lead over Bagnaia by two points to 22, ahead of the grand prix at Buriram on Sunday.

“I was not used to this heat, it was really tough,” said Spain’s Martin, who is attempting to win the world title for the first time.