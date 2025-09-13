Motoring veteran joins TRIBUNE

The DAILY TRIBUNE will be adding another iconic figure to its stellar cast of columnists.

Veteran motoring journalist Ron de los Reyes will be writing a weekly column for DAILY TRIBUNE’s motoring section — BLAST — starting Monday, 15 September.

With more than three decades in the industry, De los Reyes will be bringing a wealth of experience and expertise in the country’s leading news organization.

He has been a recipient of various motoring journalism awards while serving as a familiar face in sports with two KBP Golden Dove Awards for Best Sports Program. Recently, he was named as one of the recipients of the Legacy Award for Motoring and Sports Journalism.

His column”The Good Drive” will not only bring years of experience in DAILY TRIBUNE’s motoring section, but will also serve as the authority in truth and accuracy without fear and favor.