Quezon City pet evacuation area

Members of the Quezon City Veterinary Department, led by Veterinarian III John Rex Villanueva, care for pets at the pet evacuation area in Barangay Bagong Silangan, Quezon City, on Friday, 25 October, 2024. This initiative provides food, water, and vitamins to pets whose owners are in temporary shelters after evacuating due to the severe rain and flooding from Tropical Storm Kristine.











