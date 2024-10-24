DHSUD eyes closer work with LGUs for speedy shelter assistance 

Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) Secretary Jose Rizalino Acuzar has ordered his Regional Directors (RDs) in the severe tropical storm "Kristine" affected areas to start collaborating with local government units (LGUs) to facilitate the expeditious provision of assistance to affected families under the Integrated Disaster Shelter Assistance Program (IDSAP).

Acuzar said Thursday this is in compliance with President Ferdinand "Bongbong" R. Marcos Jr.'s directive to extend all necessary assistance to local government units affected by the weather disturbance.

"Right now we should be on board with the LGUs for quick validation of how many and who will be helped immediately because their homes have been damaged," Acuzar told his RDs as early as Wednesday.

"We must provide assistance immediately because it is needed now," he added.

In response, DHSUD Undersecretary for Disaster Response Randy Escolango immediately issued a memorandum to ROs in the "Kristine" affected areas, enjoining them to "adopt an anticipatory and proactive approach in actively coordinating with the LGUs within their respective jurisdictions."

"In line with this, your ROs must ensure that information about the DHSUD's financial assistance under the IDSAP is effectively communicated. This includes the provision to concerned LGUs of complete and accurate forms in order to facilitate the processing of IDSAP requests," the memo stated.

Under IDSAP, the DHSUD provides cash assistance amounting to P30,000 for those with totally damaged houses due to calamities, man-made or natural, and P10,000 for the partially damaged.

On Tuesday, Secretary Acuzar ordered the activation of shelter clusters in regional offices in Ilocos Region (RO1), Cagayan Valley (RO2), Central Luzon (RO3), Calabarzon (RO4A), Mimaropa (4B), Bicol Region (RO5), Western Visayas (RO6), Central Visayas (RO7), Eastern Visayas (RO8), the National Capital Region (NCR), and the Cordillera Administrative Region to ensure preparedness.

The DHSUD is the lead agency for shelter and housing programs during response, early recovery, and rehabilitation by virtue of NDRRMC Resolution No. 10 Series of 2021 .