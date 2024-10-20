ASIA’S FASTEST: Malaysian hailed as Toyota Gazoo Asia champ

The Toyota Gazoo Racing (TGR) GT Cup Asia 2024 concluded with a high-octane finale as 15 of Southeast Asia’s best e-Motorsports racers competed at the Connexion Conference and Event Centre.
Drivers from Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore and Thailand faced off in three races, each vying for the title of Asia Champion and a spot in the TGR GT Cup Global Finals in Amsterdam this December.
Malaysia’s Taj Izrin Aiman claimed the Individual Championship with 65 points, narrowly beating Indonesia’s Andika Rama, who finished with 57 points.
Rama, the 2023 champion, took second place while fellow Indonesian Moreno Pratama secured third with 48 points. Indonesia also took home the Country Championship title, thanks to consistent performances from Rama and Pratama.
The competition, held on Gran Turismo 7 for PlayStation®5 and PlayStation®4, featured some of the world’s most iconic tracks, including Sardegna Windmills, Nürburgring Grand Prix and Fuji International Speedway. Fans were treated to a display of intense driving skill, strategic gameplay, and thrilling race action.
“The heart of Toyota and the GAZOO Racing GT Cup Asia is in building a community rooted in our philosophy of Kaizen, or continuous improvement,” said Jaja Ishibashi, general manager of Toyota Motor Asia.
“It’s inspiring to see the evolution of e-Motorsports, and we wish Aiman and Rama all the best at the Global Finals.”
Panat Leelavansuk, Toyota’s general manager for vehicle design engineering, praised the racers’ skills and noted how the virtual races closely mirrored real-world conditions. He also highlighted Razer headsets’ role in ensuring seamless team communication during the competition.
The opening race, held at the rally circuit Sardegna Windmills, saw Rama take an early lead, holding off fierce competition from Malaysia, the Philippines, and Indonesia. He won the race by a narrow margin, with all lap times separated by less than 30 seconds.
The second race, held at Nürburgring GP, featured a reverse grid for the top eight finishers from the first race. Pratama took full advantage of his starting position, rising from eighth to claim victory. Malaysia's drivers finished second and third, with rain complicating conditions and causing multiple position changes.
The final race at Fuji International Speedway put drivers’ strategies to the test. Pratama overtook Malaysia’s Iqbal Suji in the final laps after a heated battle, while Aiman's strategic choice to start on soft tires and a perfectly timed pit stop earned him the win and secured his championship.
Aiman, who was emotional after the race, expressed his pride in overcoming technical difficulties from the previous year. “I’m thrilled that my dedication has paid off,” Aiman said.
“I look forward to training with Rama as we prepare for the Global Finals in Amsterdam.”
Rama, returning to represent Asia for a second consecutive year, praised Aiman’s consistency. “Competing against Taj was a tough challenge, but his strategy across all three races was unbeatable,” Rama said. “I’m excited to have him as my teammate at the Global Finals.”
Special awards were also presented, with Aiman winning Driver of the Day, the Philippines’ Russel Reyes taking Best Racecraft, and Rama earning Fastest Race Pace.
Razer Inc. served as the official headset partner for the event, providing racers with Razer BlackShark V2 X e-sports headsets for clear and effective communication with their teams.
The final championship standings were based on points from race finishes, qualifying positions, and bonus points for fastest laps. The top three individuals and teams received cash prizes of $8,000, $4,500 and $3,000.
With their victories, Aiman and Rama will represent Asia at the TGR GT Cup Global Finals in Amsterdam on 6 December where they will compete against the world’s best e-Motorsports drivers.