ASIA’S FASTEST: Malaysian hailed as Toyota Gazoo Asia champ

The Toyota Gazoo Racing (TGR) GT Cup Asia 2024 concluded with a high-octane finale as 15 of Southeast Asia’s best e-Motorsports racers competed at the Connexion Conference and Event Centre.

Drivers from Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore and Thailand faced off in three races, each vying for the title of Asia Champion and a spot in the TGR GT Cup Global Finals in Amsterdam this December.

Malaysia’s Taj Izrin Aiman claimed the Individual Championship with 65 points, narrowly beating Indonesia’s Andika Rama, who finished with 57 points.

Rama, the 2023 champion, took second place while fellow Indonesian Moreno Pratama secured third with 48 points. Indonesia also took home the Country Championship title, thanks to consistent performances from Rama and Pratama.

The competition, held on Gran Turismo 7 for PlayStation®5 and PlayStation®4, featured some of the world’s most iconic tracks, including Sardegna Windmills, Nürburgring Grand Prix and Fuji International Speedway. Fans were treated to a display of intense driving skill, strategic gameplay, and thrilling race action.

“The heart of Toyota and the GAZOO Racing GT Cup Asia is in building a community rooted in our philosophy of Kaizen, or continuous improvement,” said Jaja Ishibashi, general manager of Toyota Motor Asia.

“It’s inspiring to see the evolution of e-Motorsports, and we wish Aiman and Rama all the best at the Global Finals.”

Panat Leelavansuk, Toyota’s general manager for vehicle design engineering, praised the racers’ skills and noted how the virtual races closely mirrored real-world conditions. He also highlighted Razer headsets’ role in ensuring seamless team communication during the competition.

The opening race, held at the rally circuit Sardegna Windmills, saw Rama take an early lead, holding off fierce competition from Malaysia, the Philippines, and Indonesia. He won the race by a narrow margin, with all lap times separated by less than 30 seconds.

The second race, held at Nürburgring GP, featured a reverse grid for the top eight finishers from the first race. Pratama took full advantage of his starting position, rising from eighth to claim victory. Malaysia's drivers finished second and third, with rain complicating conditions and causing multiple position changes.