Metro Cebu residents to pay less for power in November

Residential consumers of Visayan Electric in Metro Cebu will benefit from a P2.36/kWh reduction in their October-November bills, bringing the total rate down to P11.16/kWh. For households consuming 200kWh, this decrease translates to savings of up to P472 on their next bill.

The reduction is largely due to lower electricity prices in the Wholesale Electricity Spot Market (WESM) and the conclusion of the four-month staggered payment of WESM dues, as mandated by the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) last June.

In June, the ERC required all distribution utilities to spread the unusually high WESM rates caused by Red and Yellow Alerts during the summer over four months, from June to September. With these payments now fully settled, the additional charge of approximately 92 centavos, which was added to residential electricity rates, has been removed.

Despite the rate reduction, Visayan Electric President and COO Raul Lucero advised consumers to remain mindful of their energy consumption as the holiday season approaches.

"Our data shows that energy consumption increases in the last quarter of the year due to holiday celebrations and parties. My advice to our consumers is to consistently practice energy-saving measures," Lucero said.

He added that simple actions like reducing the frequency of opening refrigerators could significantly help in conserving energy.

As the holidays draw near, Visayan Electric also urged consumers to prioritize electrical safety when setting up Christmas lights and decorations. The utility company recommends purchasing certified lights and ensuring all decorations are switched off when leaving the house.