Elderly woman killed in Ilocos Norte vehicular accident

DUMALNEG, Ilocos Norte – A vehicular accident involving a member of the Philippine National Police (PNP) resulted in the death of a 69-year-old woman on the evening of 14 October in Barangay San Isidro, Dumalneg.

The police officer, PCpl Michael Suniga, 34, who is assigned to the Dumalneg Municipal Police Station (MPS), reported the incident to his station at around 6:35 PM after he accidentally hit the pedestrian, identified as Julieta Aguda, a resident of the same barangay. Suniga, who holds a Professional Driver’s License, sought assistance from his colleagues to rush Aguda to Bangui District Hospital, where she was later declared dead by the attending physician.

According to the investigation, the accident occurred at around 6:00 PM when Suniga was traveling on his Honda ADV 150 motorcycle, with plate number 265 ASG. The victim was reportedly standing at the side of the road when Suniga honked his horn to alert her. However, Aguda allegedly reacted by suddenly crossing the road, resulting in the collision.

Aguda sustained severe head injuries and was unconscious when brought to the hospital. She was declared dead at 7:44 PM by Dr. Rosana T. Garvida.

Suniga, who was unharmed, is currently in the custody of the Dumalneg MPS, along with the motorcycle involved in the incident.