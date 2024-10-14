Former rebs surrender to CL authorities

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO, Pampanga — Four former members of communist terrorist groups (CTGs) operating in Central Luzon surrendered and withdrew their support from their organizations over the past few days.

Last Saturday, a former squad leader and member of the Bagong Hukbong Bayan under the Rehiyong Yunit Guerilla Gawaing Militar-South Party Committee identified as Ka Ian, operating in the provinces of Zambales and Bataan, voluntarily surrendered to authorities in Bataan.

Ka Ian turned over one unserviceable Browning Automatic Rifle, one CTG. 40 mm high explosive, and explosive materials consisting of a time fuse and detonating cord.

Relatedly, on 9 October, alias Ka Val, a former member of the Aurora Party Committee under the Domingo Erlano Command, operating in Central Aurora, surrendered voluntarily and handed over an improvised firearm at the 2nd Provincial Mobile Force Company, 2nd MFP, Diarabasin Base in Barangay Diarabasin, Dipaculao, Aurora.

Meanwhile, on 5 October, alias Ka Rod, a member of the Underground Mass Organization (UGMO) under Alyansang Magbubukid sa Gitnang Luzon-Nueva Ecija (AMGL-NE), renounced his support for the group in Gapan City, Nueva Ecija.

This operation was led by the 303rd Maneuver Command Regional Mobile Force Battalion 3 with the active participation of Gapan City Police Station, 1st & 2nd Provincial Mobile Force Company of the Nueva Ecija Police Provincial Office, and various other local police units.

Also, on 4 October, Ka Tonet, a former member of Bagong Hukbong Bayan, surrendered to authorities in Brgy. Divisoria, Mexico, Pampanga, and turned in a cal. 38 revolver, a 40MM explosive, and two detonating cords.

“We remain dedicated to fostering peace and stability in Central Luzon through the Balik Loob Program, encouraging former rebels to embrace peace and reintegration. The recent surrenders and withdrawals of support are vital steps toward the collective goal of achieving lasting peace and sustainable development in the region,” Police Regional Office 3 Director Police Brigadier General Redrico Maranan said.