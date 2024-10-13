Run Samson run

I think it’s high time we impose additional requirements for anyone who wishes to run for office. The fact that the Constitution merely requires ability to read and write, which by the way does not necessarily include the ability to comprehend, simply won’t do.

The sad reality is we keep on installing people, who obviously can read and write but with the brain capacity of a goldfish. Now, I don’t mean to disrespect some, if not most of our distinguished public officials but let’s call a spade a spade.

Ideally, our laws provide for minimum requirements in order to democratize access to governance. This means giving everyone an opportunity to serve. With the benefit of hindsight though, this proves to be absurd as we end up electing ne’er-do-wells who either have huge resources to mount a political campaign or are famous enough to benefit from personality-based politics.

Given the serious, delicate and highly complex nature of public service, we can’t afford to elect someone who doesn’t know any better, particularly if he seeks an office that requires some sense of legal expertise like that of a senator or congressman.

Consider this. If you want to become a police officer in the Philippines, you must meet certain eligibility requirements. These include being a Filipino citizen between the ages of 21 and 30, holding a bachelor’s degree, and meeting specific height requirements based on gender.

If you want to be a service crew in a fast food restaurant, on the other hand, you need to acquire good customer service and communication skills aside from the customary academic qualifications you need to meet.

Even if you apply as a school janitor you need at least a high school or vocational degree with one year experience in janitorial services. You must also possess good character and should have basic knowledge about maintaining cleanliness in the workplace.

If employers require these qualifications, why couldn’t we impose the same on those running for office?

Right now, Congress for instance is being run by clowns, buffoons and entertainers who, without the gift of thought, go about their work with so much air of confidence. These are people who make a mockery of the legislative process and yet are still considered honorable lawmakers.

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) the other day released the list of senatorial aspirants and partylists who filed their Certificates of Candidacy (CoCs) and certificates of nomination and acceptance (CoNAs). A total of 184 CoCs for senators and 190 CoNAs for partylists were lodged during the CoC filing period.

As expected, they consist of familiar faces including celebrities, online personalities and the usual suspects who are part of prominent political dynasties. Considering that our politics is personality-based, we cannot expect the electorate to be discerning and vote for the right candidates.

This is why it makes sense to amend the Constitution and related laws so we can at least be guaranteed that those who would sit as senators and congressmen are competent and have the right skills needed for legislation. A mere ability to read and write is not enough. They should be required to even have post-graduate degrees if only to be guaranteed they have what it takes to understand the intricacies of law making.

The other day, the Comelec said it would undertake a cleansing process to remove the so-called “nuisance” from the final list of candidates. The purpose is to determine who are just there to confuse the voters or those making a mockery of the electoral process.

To be honest, I don’t expect them to be judicious here since every electoral cycle, we keep on seeing lawmakers who clearly fit the very definition of the term “nuisance” and yet get elected for the job.