Children of gun

On Saturday morning, I was utterly astonished and dismayed to read in the news that a 12-year-old Grade 7 student whipped out a gun from his bag, aimed it through the classroom window, and fired it indiscriminately.

No, it was not a scene from a movie but a rare occurrence inside a classroom at Negros Oriental High School on 11 October. Curiously, contrary to the information circulated online, the school principal issued a statement on the same day on the school’s Facebook page denying an “indiscriminate firing” took place inside campus.

The principal said, however, that an investigation has been launched about information that a student brought a gun to school and that the school ensures the safety and security of all learners, teachers and staff.

I can understand why the principal acted to diffuse the horror and tension, but he probably did not know that the incident made it to broadsheets, not just social media. As a journalism rule, I will not name the minor who was immediately placed under the care of the City Social Welfare and Development Office in Dumaguete City.

Now, the police version based on news reports: The police received a report at around 12:42 p.m. that a student took a gun from his bag, pointed it out of the classroom window, and fired it. The police found one empty shell and the .45 caliber pistol used by the student at the crime scene. No one was hurt.

The police were determining the gun’s owner, stressing that the parents would be liable for the minor child’s action if it belonged to them.

It is deeply concerning and alarming regardless of whether the gun was fired or not. The mere act of bringing the gun to school undetected both from the household where it supposedly comes from into the school is another level. Shouldn’t there be security personnel in public schools?

Education Secretary Sonny Angara should allocate a significant budget to ensure the peace and well-being of all educators in the country by allocating a substantial and improved learning experience and quality of students in the education sector.

Schools should ensure proper security measures are in place to prevent such incidents, and students should have access to the support and resources they need for their mental and emotional well-being.

Parents need to address the root causes of such behavior. They, too, are responsible for ensuring everyone’s safety in school environments. Or was it the parents who were the root causes?

As a former law enforcement officer, I have a deep respect for guns as weapons of protection, but I also advocate for safe gun handling and responsible parenthood.

If the gun did not come from the house and was handed to the student by a friend or stranger, it is even more alarming. There is a possibility that the student might think it was fun and normal and could grow up to become a criminal or terrorist, which is worse.

Minors lack the maturity and life experience and have no understanding of the responsibility and consequences associated with handling firearms. They should not have access to guns at all costs because it could lead to accidents, misuse and harm to themselves and others.

Individuals under 18 are at a higher risk of engaging in impulsive behavior; their cognitive abilities and judgment may not be fully developed to handle firearms safely and responsibly.

The media, including social media, have a responsibility not to encourage and promote behaviors that may negatively impact children, particularly when it comes to discussing responsible gun handling by adults. They should shift the focus of their discussions and content to emphasize the importance of safe and responsible gun ownership and handling practices.

Responsible gun handling is a crucial part of gun ownership. Safety and vigilance should always be our top priorities when dealing with firearms. If we don’t act responsibly now, how can we ensure a safe environment for our children, grandchildren, and the next generation?

(You may send comments and reactions to feed-back032020@gmail.com or text 0931-1057135.)